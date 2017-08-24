GALLERY: New Enzo's on the Beach takes shape

Enzo's on the Beach owner Enzo Andreuzzi plans to reopen his business in late August, complete with new facilities, a rooftop bar and a dinner menu.

ENZO Andreuzzi has spent the last three months watching the concrete slab that was once his beach side cafe transform into a brand new building.

Mr Andreuzzi said programs were still on track for reopening the building in mid-September, following extensive refurbishments since May.

Upon completion, the new venue will offer a bar and dinner facilities in addition to its normal cafe business.

Mr Andreuzzi said the internal works for the bar and kitchen were arriving this week.

"It's very exciting, I'm sure we're going to see quite a few turning up to check out the new joint," Mr Andreuzzi said.

10 new jobs have also been offered at the restaurant, with Mr Andreuzzi receiving about 500 applications.

He said he was still going through the interview stage.

Mr Andreuzzi said timber from the old building had been reused on some of the doors and counters, adding "a bit of history into the building from the get-go."