GALLERY: No Endeavour too big for this rally

2017 Great Endeavour Rally - the Rough Diamonds - Ilene King,80, from Hervey Bay, her daughter Karen King,60, from Gladstone and granddaughter Rowanne McKenzie,38, from Brisbane at the end of the rally.

ROWANNE McKenzie could never imagine how much of a difference she and her family would be making in the lives of people with disabilities across the nation.

The team leader of Three Diamonds in the Rough won the Roadtrip Rally section of the Endeavour Rally with her mother Karen and grandmother Ilene on Saturday, as over 60 vehicles from across the state descended on Hervey Bay for the final stretch.

Over $300,000 was raised from the event, which will go towards support for in-home care and employment opportunities for people with disabilities.

Ms McKenzie said it felt wonderful to help someone in need.

"To know you've made a difference in someone else's life, is very rewarding," Ms McKenzie said.

"We really appreciate the support from the community and the local businesses in Hervey Bay."

Event organiser Paul Purcell said this year's event was a huge success, with part of the money going towards a sensory learning room for Hervey Bay Learning and Lifestyle.