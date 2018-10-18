Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
All Ability award winners pictured at the 2018 Fraser Coast Abilities Achievement Awards.
All Ability award winners pictured at the 2018 Fraser Coast Abilities Achievement Awards. Fraser Coast Regional Council
News

GALLERY: Our Fraser Coast ability achievers

Jessica Lamb
by
18th Oct 2018 6:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LOCAL achievers, businesses and community organisations have been recognised for their positive impact on the lives of those with a disability in the region.

The 2018 Fraser Coast Abilities Achievement Awards were held on Wednesday at the Brolga Theatre, Maryborough.

The awards showcased many achievements of people working towards the Fraser Coast being the most inclusive region in Australia.

One of the award winners was Urangan's Emily Foster.

The 23-year-old works by day as a receptionist for Community Lifestyle Agency Inc.

Nominated as a surprise by her case worker for volunteering in the community, Ms Foster said it was an honour she did not expect.

"I love working with animals at the council's animal shelter,” she said.

"Congratulations to all the nominees they were very impressive.”

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Awards

Sport and Recreation Award

  • Bay Break Multisports Festival (winner)
  • No Limits Adaptive Outrigging (runner up)

Employment Provider Award

  • The Coles Pialba Team (winner)
  • OCTEC Employment Services (runner up)

Education Provider

  • Debi Miles (winner)
  • Julie Scott (runner up)

Family Values Award

The Shillingsworth Family

Community Champion Award

  • Bronwyn Butt (winner)
  • Penny Johnson (runner up)

Community Organisation Award

  • Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre (Winner)
  • Community Lifestyle Agency (runner up)

Community Spirit Award

  • Linda Rossow (Winner)
  • Joseph Vaughan (Runner Up)
  • Don Kirk (Runner Up)

Young Community Spirit Award

  • Taylah Woodall (Winner)
  • Bailey Kapernick (Runner Up)

Individual Achievement Award

  • Jerimiah Hay (Winner)
  • Emily Foster (Runner Up)
ability awards fccommunity fraser coast fraser coast regional council
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Bay restaurant owner threatened by knife-wielding thug

    premium_icon Bay restaurant owner threatened by knife-wielding thug

    Crime An owner of a Hervey Bay Indian restaurant was threatened at knife point while unloading rice from his car.

    • 18th Oct 2018 7:59 PM
    Forgive but never forget: Holocaust survivor

    premium_icon Forgive but never forget: Holocaust survivor

    News Inspiring future generations through hellish historic stories

    • 18th Oct 2018 7:20 PM
    Look out for distressed, dead bats

    Look out for distressed, dead bats

    Environment It's bat breeding season on the Fraser Coast.

    WATCH: Man rescued after two hours in ocean

    WATCH: Man rescued after two hours in ocean

    News The man was winched to safety by the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue chopper

    Local Partners