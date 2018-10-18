GALLERY: Our Fraser Coast ability achievers

All Ability award winners pictured at the 2018 Fraser Coast Abilities Achievement Awards.

All Ability award winners pictured at the 2018 Fraser Coast Abilities Achievement Awards. Fraser Coast Regional Council

LOCAL achievers, businesses and community organisations have been recognised for their positive impact on the lives of those with a disability in the region.

The 2018 Fraser Coast Abilities Achievement Awards were held on Wednesday at the Brolga Theatre, Maryborough.

The awards showcased many achievements of people working towards the Fraser Coast being the most inclusive region in Australia.

One of the award winners was Urangan's Emily Foster.

The 23-year-old works by day as a receptionist for Community Lifestyle Agency Inc.

Nominated as a surprise by her case worker for volunteering in the community, Ms Foster said it was an honour she did not expect.

"I love working with animals at the council's animal shelter,” she said.

"Congratulations to all the nominees they were very impressive.”

Awards

Sport and Recreation Award

Bay Break Multisports Festival (winner)

No Limits Adaptive Outrigging (runner up)

Employment Provider Award

The Coles Pialba Team (winner)

OCTEC Employment Services (runner up)

Education Provider

Debi Miles (winner)

Julie Scott (runner up)

Family Values Award

The Shillingsworth Family

Community Champion Award

Bronwyn Butt (winner)

Penny Johnson (runner up)

Community Organisation Award

Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre (Winner)

Community Lifestyle Agency (runner up)

Community Spirit Award

Linda Rossow (Winner)

Joseph Vaughan (Runner Up)

Don Kirk (Runner Up)

Young Community Spirit Award

Taylah Woodall (Winner)

Bailey Kapernick (Runner Up)

Individual Achievement Award