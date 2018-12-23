GALLERY: Our M'boro CBD street Christmas

Santa and his helper arrive in style.

Santa and his helper arrive in style. Alistair Brightman

THE wild weather that cancelled last week's initial event didn't deter the Maryborough community showing up in force at the annual Mary Christmas Street Party.

More than 1000 people flocked to the CBD's streets in Christmas attire to celebrate the festive season on Thursday night.

Santa, Mrs Claus and live bands entertained the masses as well as market stalls and amusements like inflatable rides and face painting.

For more photos check out Monday's Chronicle.