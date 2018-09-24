GALLERY: Our M'boro heritage on display

"Auburn" owner Stephen Laing talks with former Maryborough resident Lyneece Joblin of Mackay about his stunning residence on show.

TWENTY-TWO houses and 12 gardens opened their doors and gates to the general public in the name of history on the weekend.

The seventh annual Maryborough Open House event went off like "magic".

Maryborough Open House's Kelli Sauer said Saturday's weather was perfect for visitors to journey back in time through the city's unique architecture.

From the iconic ghost tales at Baddow House to pop up stories at St Paul's Church about the town's founding members, the event held a little something for all ages.

Although numbers were slightly down from previous years, past traditions did not fail to amaze.

"One of the homes was a lovely private home on Prospect St, originally owned by the family the Warry's," Ms Sauer said.

"The couple who brought it are in the process of restoring it as it had been converted into two separate flats.

"They had 450 visitors come through in four hours."

Other attractions included John Corowa performing at the Ann St water tank.

"At Customs House we had table settings up and the full silverware set up and the kids were fascinated by it because some kids these days just eat dinner in front of the TV," Ms Sauer said.

"Another important part of the open house is the fact when people come and visit they all share stories. Like they might have known someone who worked there etc.

"Our heritage is definitely one of the most important things to pass onto the next generation.

"The open house allows us to step back in time and even in some of the industrial buildings that were open, the same technology is used today.

"When you think about it, it is a cultural exchange. "