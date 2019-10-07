GALLERY: Penalty shoot-out decides Joeys Mini World Cup game

Germany celebrate winning the penalty shoot-out in the under 16 Joeys Mini World Cup final.

FOOTBALL: The 2019 Joeys Mini World Cup wrapped up on Friday afternoon with trophy presentations and exciting football finals.

Our local Wide Bay Buccaneers playing as Holland ran out victors in the under 14 competition defeating Toowoomba Grammar (Germany) in the final.

The under 16 final between the visiting Frankfurt team (Germany) played Wide Bay Buccaneers was a spiteful affair with players from both teams receiving red cards.

Germany led 1-0 until the final three minutes when the home team were awarded a penalty kick after the referee found a hand ball infringement.

Arguing about the decision by the German players led to the goal keeper receiving a red card.

Brandon Tataro drew the match with a penalty goal to upper right side of the net.

Animated conversations were held on the sideline by players and officials before the match went to a penalty shoot-out to decide the winner.

Germany held their nerve to win the shoot-out 7-6.

Event organiser Heinrich Haussler was disappointed in the behaviour of both teams.

"It was not what we wanted but we have put steps in place to ensure it does not happen again.” Haussler said.

Haussler would not let that one match define the tournament.

"It was a great event with everyone having fun,” he said.

Haussler believed the facility was one of the major reasons the tournament was successful.

"I want to congratulate the Fraser Coast Council, all week all I heard was 'What an amazing facility,” he said.

He is already planning the 2020 event with 59 teams having already confirmed.

"We have never had this many teams register this early before,” Haussler said.

"We have the New Zealand women returning next year which will boost the women's comp.”

The tournament will return to the Fraser Coast in 2020 for the final year of the three year agreement.

"We had a meeting last Thursday to discuss the long-term future of the competition on the Fraser Coast and are working towards a further agreement,” Haussler said.

He also praised Branden Cabarrubias, Frank Mills and Victoria Merrick who won the three fully subsidised tours of Germany.

"All three are worthy recipients and will benefit from the experience,” he said.

The tournament will return to the Fraser Coast in the 2020 September holidays.