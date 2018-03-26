GALLERY: Queen's baton a symbol of Maryborough spirit

PRIDE: Baton bearer Adam Moss passing the Baton to Megan Burns as the Queen's Baton Relay visited Maryborough on Sunday.

IT MAY not have supplied shelter from the rain but the Queen's baton was held proudly in the hands of Maryborough's baton bearers when it arrived on Sunday afternoon.

Maryborough was the final stop on the Fraser Coast for the Queen's baton having visited Fraser Island and Hervey Bay earlier the same day.

Baton bearers were nominated and selected based on the lasting impact they had on their community.

Jade-Elle Brown, who made headlines after she pulled her sister from a car wreck after they were involved in a serious car crash, was one of Maryborough's baton bearers.

She said she practised with a piece of wood in the lead up to the big day.

"(The Queen's baton) was only 1.3kg but it felt a lot heavier than that by the end," she said.

"It felt incredible to be a part of it because not many people get to do it.

"I had lots of friends and family cheering me on."

There's just 10 days to go before the opening ceremony on the Gold Coast after a 388-day journey across the nations of the Commonwealth.

The Queen's baton spent 33 days in Queensland and in this state alone, 1800 baton bearers had the honour of carrying it through their town.