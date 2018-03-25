GALLERY: Queen's baton arrives on Coast

Baton bearers Jarrod Fletcher and Troy Geltch at the Queen's Baton Relay on Sunday.

HUNDREDS lined the streets of Hervey Bay and Maryborough as the Queen's Baton was carried by our most inspirational community members.

The once-in-a-lifetime event began on Fraser Island on Sunday morning before the Queen's baton was transported to Hervey Bay where Alix Woods eagerly awaited its arrival at the Urangan Boat Ramp.

Baton bearers were both young and old with one of the oldest being 92-year-old former Australian wrestler Keith Bowles.

"It's one of the greatest things I've ever done in my life," he said. "After my long career, this definitely tops the lot."

Troy Geltch, who has lost a remarkable 60kg over three years and is heavily involved in the triathlon and cycling community, had the opportunity to carry the Queen's baton across the Urangan Pier.

"Carrying the Queen's baton across the iconic pier was absolutely incredible," he said.

"I had quite a few friends and family there to see me. It's absolutely incredible and being able to carry it given very few people did, I'm on cloud nine."

The Queen's baton arrived in Australia on December 24, 2017 after travelling across nations of the Commonwealth including Africa, the Caribbean, the Americas, Oceania, Europe and Asia.

Queen's baton relay spokeswoman Trish Quayle said it was a 388-day journey across the nations and there was just nine days to go before the opening ceremony on the Gold Coast.

"We know everyone likes to support their baton bearers and recognise those community members who give back," she said.

"Whether you're a baton bearer or you've come out to support it, you've been apart of it all and that's something you cannot miss."

The Queen's baton spent 33 days in Queensland with 1800 baton bearers in the state alone.