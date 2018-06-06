GALLERY: Quilts galore at showcase

TALENTED: Bronwyn Colegate with her quilt which replicates the historical quilt, "The Rajah".

TALENTED: Bronwyn Colegate with her quilt which replicates the historical quilt, "The Rajah". Alistair Brightman

FOR two years, Bronwyn Colegate worked tirelessly to recreate a timeless quilt - the Rajah.

She revealed her art to the community at the Hervey Bay Quilters Showcase on Tuesday.

"You definitely need a lot of patience," Ms Colegate said.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL COMMUNITY COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

"I normally give away my quilts if a person says they like them but I'll be keeping (The Rajah) for myself."

The original Rajah was made by 180 women prisoners on board the ship which set sail from Woolwich, England on April 5 1841.

Photos View Photo Gallery

To this day, it is on display at the National Gallery of Australia.

Alone with local, many quilters travelled from outer areas including Bundaberg, Tin Can Bay, Gayndah, Mundubbera, Childers and the Sunshine Coast.

The day was also a chance to bring awareness to domestic violence with Hervey Bay Police Sergeant Hayley Skyring appearing as a guest speaker.

White ribbons were displayed around the event to pay respect to victims.