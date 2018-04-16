Menu
MARYBOROUGH SPEEDWAY HOSTS NATIONAL TITLE: National Production Sedans Title - Brendan Harper in action. Blake Antrobus
Sport

GALLERY: Rain no damper for Production Sedan Title

Blake Antrobus
by
16th Apr 2018 5:00 AM

IT'S been a wild weekend for Joel Berkley.

The Maryborough racer, competing in his first seniors race meet fresh out of the junior division, was one of the highest point scorers in the National Production Sedan title at the Maryborough Speedway on the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday's event marks the first time the heritage city has hosted the national title, which drew hundreds from across the country for a night of high-octane thrills.

Rain caused some issues for drivers on Saturday, but it was quickly patched up by Speedway officials within an hour-and-a-half.

Speedway president Wayne Moller said it was the "pinnacle of sport” to host a national title in the area.

"The rain did give us a bit of drama, but other than that it's been pretty good,” Moller said.

"With production sedans being a first time for Maryborough, you can't get a much better deal than that.”

