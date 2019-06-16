GALLERY: Record numbers for Teebar's biggest show yet

KEEN SPECTATORS: Kiarna, 7, and Elloise, 6, Robertson from Maryborough with front row seats for the Teebar rodeo action on Saturday.

AFTER record numbers at the Teebar Rodeo, organisers have vowed to make next year's event bigger and better than ever.

Show president Euan Rockemer said Saturday's annual event was everything he was hoping for and about "10 times more".

"It was a record crowd for the show, we sold out of food, grog and just about everything," he said.

"I don't think we could have fitted even a single extra car in."

In his first year as head of the show, Mr Rockemer, whose family association with the show goes back three generations, estimated about 2500 people came through the gates.

"Like most of the volunteers, my father and my grandfather were both involved in the show," he said.

"Some of my earliest memories are fixing things and getting ready for the show.

"The rodeo went all day and ended up a half-hour longer than we thought and the campdraft went from sun up to sun down.

"It was definitely an action-packed day."

Mr Rockemer said the sense of community was what had kept the Teebar Show continuing all these years.

"Teebar itself is in the middle of nowhere, Broweena is the closest town and this really brings our little community together from the grazing families to the sawmill families," he said.

"This year's big influx of people really inspires us to keep going.

"All I can say is thanks to the volunteers, committee and sponsors who got behind us and made it all happen."