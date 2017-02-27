GALLERY: Relay for Life Family Fun Day raises thousands

Relay for Life Family Fun Day, Seafront Oval, Hervey Bay - Organisers Kay Nixon and Luke Strochnetter.

AT JUST 16, Luke Strochnetter organised an event that attracted about 550 people and raised $3400 for the fight against cancer.

The Relay for Life Family Fun Day was held on Saturday at Seafront Oval.

"The support from the community was absolutely overwhelming," Luke said.

The event included horse rides, fun races, and appearances by children's characters.

"The dry boat race involved teams of four building a boat that they had to race in a track that was about 75m," Luke said.

Rent-a-Rex won the heart-pounding competition with its boat Jurassic Ark.

"A highlight from the day was the horse and carriage, which was very popular," Luke said.

The money raised will go towards Luke's Relay for Life Hervey Bay team, Tea and Toasters.

To donate to Luke's team, go here.

Follow Luke's Facebook page here to keep up with upcoming fundraising activities.