GALLERY: Relish Fest. showcases region on a platter

WITHOUT the efforts of local foodies, Darren Everard said the Relish Food and Wine Festival would never have been possible.

The events councillor said Saturday's renowned gourmet festival drew thousands of people from all over the state into Maryborough, as the region's chefs showcased their passion for food in Queens Park.

MasterChef champions Dan and Steph Mulheron were among some of the guest chefs showcasing their skills to food lovers, alongside Bay Fusion's Russell Czinge, Tom Jack from Coast Restaurant and Bar and Saul Collins from The Vinyard.

Cr Everard said it was the efforts of the locals to showcase their unique world-class dishes and foods that made it "a quality event.”

"Relish is all about that; showcasing what our local area is about,” Cr Everard said.

"What separates it from other years is the new faces... there were lots of people from out of town who had called in for the day.

"They were very impressed by it - by the A-grade quality of food prepared.”

The event paves the way for the upcoming Seafood Festival on August 13, which will showcase the best of the ocean on the shores of the Urangan Boat Harbour.

Cr Everard said it was community support that drove the Relish Festival, allowing organisers to put on "bigger and better” events each year.