GALLERY: Resilience embodied in M'boro piper

SURVIVOR: Carer, survivor and participant of the Maryborough Relay for Life, Vince Henderson, has been part of the local cancer research fundraiser for over a decade.

SURVIVOR: Carer, survivor and participant of the Maryborough Relay for Life, Vince Henderson, has been part of the local cancer research fundraiser for over a decade. Cody Fox

THE wailing sound of bagpipes ringing out over the Maryborough Showgrounds event stirred a mix of heartache, courage and defiance.

The man behind the instrument was 77-year-old Vince Henderson, a cancer survivor, carer and the person to lead the carer and survivor's lap of honour at the Maryborough Relay for Life event on Saturday night.

Mr Henderson's life has been affected by cancer more than most would know, but his will to continue the battle to find a cure has never waned.

It was more than a decade ago when Mr Henderson first took part in the local fundraiser event while he cared for his wife who was battling breast cancer at the time.

A few years later, the 77-year-old found out he too had the terrible disease in his bladder and prostate.

"I went through 39 radiation treatments," he said.

"Two of my brothers died of cancer, my sister had throat cancer and my other brother has been treated for cancer as well."

Mr Henderson said it was an honour to lead the lap of honour alongside members of the Maryborough RSL Pipe Band.

The lead piper then played with Fraser Coast's Indigenous police liaison Goomblar Shillingsworth, on the didgeridoo during the candle light ceremony to remember loved ones who had died of the disease.

"I am so proud to be a part of this event," Mr Henderson said.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Mr Henderson was just one of more than 220 people who took part in the Maryborough event.

Team 'Jogging 4 Julie', made up of Maryborough local Julie Scott's family marked the 10th anniversary of her death after she lost her battle with cancer.

Dressing to the theme 'A night at the movies', teams of friends, family and workmates embraced colourful costumes and raised more than $35,500 for cancer research.