CYCLING: Under sunny skies, the annual Tour de Bay charity bike ride was held on Sunday.

The ninth running of the event produced a record number of entrants, with organisers saying 311 riders took part.

More than $30,000 was raised in support of the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre's Crisis Support services.

All riders finished at the Hervey Bay Community Centre where the Rotary Sunrise Hervey Bay club welcomed them back with a community breakfast.