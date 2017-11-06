News

WATCH: Riders,cut loose at new M'boro skate park

Blake Antrobus
by

THESE kids have been waiting a long time to cut loose on their boards and scooters.

And dozens of Maryborough skaters and riders got their chance at the reopening of the new Maryborough skate park on Saturday.

Maryborough skatepark reopens after an upgrade - Reece Dowsett,13, tries out the new features.
Maryborough skatepark reopens after an upgrade - Reece Dowsett,13, tries out the new features. Alistair Brightman

The park was closed for extensive redevelopments in August, which include new riding areas, platforms and a jump box area.

 

Community consultation was undertaken in the leadup to the works.

Fraser Coast councillor Paul Truscott said the upgrade had design ideas and input from the youth community.

"The users of the park know what it's taken to get it to this point, they know it's their asset and they've shown great responsibility in looking after it," Cr Truscott said.

"The size has doubled which gives so much more room for additional users of the park and options for different movements throughout the park."

Maryborough skatepark reopens after an upgrade - all smiles at the new jumps.
Maryborough skatepark reopens after an upgrade - all smiles at the new jumps. Alistair Brightman

The project was funded under the State Government's $200 million Works for Queensland program.

