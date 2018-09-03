GALLERY: River Heads alive for River Fest

FIVE months planning the annual River Fest event paid off for the 300 members of the River Heads Progress Association.

Alive with Zumba demonstrations, music, community stalls, classic cars and even beer brewing, organiser Billie Rustin said the hard work preparing had paid off.

"River Fest is about celebrating our waterways, unique ecology and local people,” she said.

The retired project manager for the State Government said she fell in love with the community when she first brought a property in the Fraser Coast in 1999.

Moving down permanently in 2008, many at River Fest praised Ms Rustin as a driving force behind the event's success.

"I think you have the best of both worlds here; it's the country lifestyle with rural living only a 10-minute drive from the city.

"We have a lovely community and this is a chance to showcase it.”