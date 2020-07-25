GALLERY: Rock craze still has solid base

Painting rocks is the latest craze in the region.

Painting rocks is the latest craze in the region.

THE Fraser Coast 's rockpainting craze continues to go from strength to strength.

Rock painting is huge in both Maryborough and Hervey Bay, with Facebook pages attracting thousands of members.

Hervey Bay's group alone has more than 8000 members, all of whom take joy in painting rocks and hiding them around the region for others to find.

Maryborough's page has more than 2000 members.

"It is a positive movement about spreading kindness and joy, promoting social connection, being crafty, getting outdoors, doing fun activities together, encouraging mindfulness and boosting self-esteem," a description of the page reads.

"It really is an activity everyone will enjoy."

Those who find the colourful creations are encouraged to re-hide them so others can enjoy them as well.