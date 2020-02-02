GALLERY: Rocking event raises thousands for relief

Rockathon at Seafront Oval for bushfire relief - Melissa Dearden and son Zachary,2, with (L) Bradley Dieck, Adrian Tomlinson and Alexis Grantham from Nikenbah Rural Fire Service.

HERVEY Bay came out in force to support bushfire and drought relief at Saturday's Rockathon.

Event organiser Luke Strochnetter said the event "went really well," and he was impressed with the turn out.

He said at least 2000 people attended and it had raised $4000 so far.

Proceeds of the music event, held at Seafront Oval, will go to the New South Wales Rural Fire Service, Victoria's Country Fire Authority and drought relief organisation Drought Angels.

Mr Stochnetter was thankful for the businesses and people who supported the Rockathon and said there might be future fundraiser events.