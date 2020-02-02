Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rockathon at Seafront Oval for bushfire relief - Melissa Dearden and son Zachary,2, with (L) Bradley Dieck, Adrian Tomlinson and Alexis Grantham from Nikenbah Rural Fire Service.
Rockathon at Seafront Oval for bushfire relief - Melissa Dearden and son Zachary,2, with (L) Bradley Dieck, Adrian Tomlinson and Alexis Grantham from Nikenbah Rural Fire Service.
News

GALLERY: Rocking event raises thousands for relief

Stuart Fast
2nd Feb 2020 5:58 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HERVEY Bay came out in force to support bushfire and drought relief at Saturday's Rockathon.

Event organiser Luke Strochnetter said the event "went really well," and he was impressed with the turn out.

He said at least 2000 people attended and it had raised $4000 so far.

Proceeds of the music event, held at Seafront Oval, will go to the New South Wales Rural Fire Service, Victoria's Country Fire Authority and drought relief organisation Drought Angels.

Mr Stochnetter was thankful for the businesses and people who supported the Rockathon and said there might be future fundraiser events.

Photos
View Gallery
bushfire relief concert
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN PICTURES: Crews fight fire at Bay office block

        premium_icon IN PICTURES: Crews fight fire at Bay office block

        News Two key fires were brought under control across the Fraser Coast over the weekend

        Chaotic police chase after alleged baseball bat attack

        premium_icon Chaotic police chase after alleged baseball bat attack

        News A police chase sparked by an alleged attack with a baseball bat came to an end

        Cashless welfare card plan condemned

        Cashless welfare card plan condemned

        Politics The gov is under attack for wanting to broaden the cashless card