Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Red Hot Summer
Music

GALLERY: Rocking out at Red Hot Summer

Michael Nolan
24th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GATHERING rain clouds did not dampen the mood as thousands of Toowoomba residents and tourists piled into Queens Park for Red Hot Summer Tour, yesterday.

Tunes from some top Australian bands could be heard across the city.

They included Hunters and Collectors, James Reyne, The Living End, The Angels, Baby Animals, Killing Heidi and Boom Crash Opera.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Toowoomba party animal Vik Ryan was pumped for the gig.

"It is excellent," she said.

"We haven't had anything like this (in Toowoomba) for a long time and it was well worth every penny."

While the ground was sodden Mrs Ryan said the wet conditions added to the fun.

"Thank God we have rain to go with the concert," she said.

"It was good to see all the bands but I was really keen for the Living End."

entertainment music red hot summer 2020
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coleman to lead M’Boro RSL

        premium_icon Coleman to lead M’Boro RSL

        News District president: ‘This must be the most confusing election I have ever chaired’

        GP shortage puts pressure on hospital system: MP

        premium_icon GP shortage puts pressure on hospital system: MP

        News ‘They’re telling me they can’t afford to go to the doctor’

        NZ company lands Bay airport upgrade tender

        premium_icon NZ company lands Bay airport upgrade tender

        News An overseas company will complete the major upgrade works scheduled for Hervey...

        Good sports give it a go at popular Bay event

        premium_icon Good sports give it a go at popular Bay event

        News Great variety of activities on offer at Hervey Bay.