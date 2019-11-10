GALLERY: Rodeo riders thrill at M’boro showgrounds

Rodeo, Utes and Music at the Maryborough Showgrounds - U/12 Poddy Ride - Angus Hollands.

PROVING even the toughest competitors wear pink, rodeo riders thrilled onlookers at Maryborough Showgrounds on Saturday.

The Fraser Coast Rodeo Utes and Music Festival was the place to be for bull-riding enthusiasts, marking the official start of the National Rodeo Association Finals.

The theme for this year's NRA finals is "Tough enough to wear pink".

Among the competitors was young Angus Hollands, the 10-year-old son of Married at First Sight star and rodeo tragic, Sean Hollands.

"I live, breathe and eat bulls for breakfast," Angus told the Chronicle ahead of the event.

The festival was hosted by the Fraser Coast Agriculture Show Society.