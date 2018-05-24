GALLERY: Roll up, roll up! Showground floods with excitement

Day one of the Fraser Coast Show

THE Fraser Coast Show may have been around for more than a century, but for little Fraser Pye, it was his first time laying eyes on the fun-filled wonderland.

Yesterday marked a milestone for the Toogoom three-year-old (pictured top right) as he tried out his first show rides and tucked into his first show-bags.

"I love the rides and horses," he said.

"It's lots of fun."

Fraser joined hundreds of others who ventured to the Maryborough Show grounds yesterday for the first day of the annual show.

Show Society President Keryn Staib said the committee was pleased with attendance on the first day.

"Today is traditionally school children and pensioners, mums with little ones and we are really happy with it."

"One of the big changes was shifting Show Bag Alley next to Side Show Alley - it is bigger and better than it ever was."

If you aren't too interested eating mountains of sugar and buying bags of goodies to take home, there are plenty of pavilions to check out.

Retail stalls, school displays, arts and crafts, horticulture, fruit and vegetable and cake decorating are just some of the many creative spaces you can walk through.

Cake decorator Bev Hibberd was thrilled to show off not just her own work but the creativity of so many others.

"It can take hours to make and decorate a cake so at times it can be quite stressful," she said.

"For the most part, it's quite therapeutic.

Mrs Hibberd, who won a number of awards at this year's show, said she was impressed by the number of people who attended day one and those who entered into various competitions.

For those who like something a bit more action packed, there's something for you too.

There's Aussie FMX Motorbikes, a rodeo and a wood chop competition among many other exciting displays.

The Fraser Coast Show at the Maryborough Showgrounds will be open from 9am-9pm today.

Day passes for adults are $20, families $40 and students/concession tickets $15.

For more information on show times and what's on visit frasercoastshow.com.au.