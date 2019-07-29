GALLERY: Round two karting action from Maryborough

Back: Natalie Wright, Angie Harders, Mackayla Harders supporting Armani and Michael Harders at the karts in Maryborough.

Back: Natalie Wright, Angie Harders, Mackayla Harders supporting Armani and Michael Harders at the karts in Maryborough. Brendan Bowers

SPEEDWAY: Round two of the winter season for speedway karts was held in Maryborough on Saturday.

There were 77 karts in action in junior and senior classes.

Maryborough Speedway president, Wayne Moller believes karting is a great way for families to get into motorsport.

"It is the cheapest form of motorsport, family friendly and a great atmosphere,” he said.

"It was a great day and night of racing with no incidents, it is our club's fastest growing class.”

Ashleigh Moller was racing in the senior class for the first time and showed that she definitely belonged.

Moller won her three heats and qualified on pole for the main event.

Queensland champion Clay Seaborn proved too strong for Moller and Larissa Manning came in third.

"Ash raced so well and she pushed Clay right to the end,” her proud father Wayne Moller said.

In the junior class Mikayla Garcina took out the meeting ahead of Kallan Manning and Armani Harders.

The next kart meeting is to be held on August 17.

Moller advised that any person interested in becoming involved in karting can contact the speedway and they will help them to get involved.