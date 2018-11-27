GALLERY: Santas work up sweat in M'boro

CHRISTMAS CHEER: Michelle Stutz, Kris Byrne, Georgie Dunn, Julian Fattore and Cath Wood at the annual Sweaty Santa Run in Maryborough on Sunday morning.

CHRISTMAS CHEER: Michelle Stutz, Kris Byrne, Georgie Dunn, Julian Fattore and Cath Wood at the annual Sweaty Santa Run in Maryborough on Sunday morning. Alistair Brightman

THE pounding footsteps in Maryborough's Anzac Park and around Ululah Lagoon on the weekend signalled the arrival of a calvary of santas, elves and reindeer.

The Christmas themed 5km and 10km fun run put on by Fraser Coast Runners and Walkers club celebrated it's fourth year on Sunday morning.

President Kathy Wood said it was the last running event on the club's calendar for the year and raised money for the Burrumbuttock Hay Runners of Maryborough who provide drought assistance to farmers.

"We had about 50 people attend, dress up and donate to raise $286," she said.

"It is always a really fun social day and although we are only a small club, we are all very close and good friends."