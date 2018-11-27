Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CHRISTMAS CHEER: Michelle Stutz, Kris Byrne, Georgie Dunn, Julian Fattore and Cath Wood at the annual Sweaty Santa Run in Maryborough on Sunday morning.
CHRISTMAS CHEER: Michelle Stutz, Kris Byrne, Georgie Dunn, Julian Fattore and Cath Wood at the annual Sweaty Santa Run in Maryborough on Sunday morning. Alistair Brightman
News

GALLERY: Santas work up sweat in M'boro

Jessica Lamb
by
27th Nov 2018 12:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE pounding footsteps in Maryborough's Anzac Park and around Ululah Lagoon on the weekend signalled the arrival of a calvary of santas, elves and reindeer.

The Christmas themed 5km and 10km fun run put on by Fraser Coast Runners and Walkers club celebrated it's fourth year on Sunday morning.

Photos
View Gallery

President Kathy Wood said it was the last running event on the club's calendar for the year and raised money for the Burrumbuttock Hay Runners of Maryborough who provide drought assistance to farmers.

"We had about 50 people attend, dress up and donate to raise $286," she said.

"It is always a really fun social day and although we are only a small club, we are all very close and good friends."

anzac park fraser coast fraser coast runners and walkers club maryborough sweaty santa run
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Big brands targeted in major tax-dodge probe

    premium_icon Big brands targeted in major tax-dodge probe

    Smarter Shopping Multinational makers of our most popular shopping-trolley staples are being pursued for more than $100m of unpaid tax as the ATO issues a serious warning.

    • 27th Nov 2018 4:49 AM
    Why men are dying in droves on our roads

    premium_icon Why men are dying in droves on our roads

    News Men almost three times more likely to die in a road crash than women

    • 27th Nov 2018 4:31 AM
    HORROR: Young child hit with pipe, teeth pulled with pliers

    premium_icon HORROR: Young child hit with pipe, teeth pulled with pliers

    Crime "Get a lawyer", magistrate tells woman after shock torture claims.

    ‘We will never know happiness again’

    premium_icon ‘We will never know happiness again’

    News Every night Queensland mother Tegan Mitchell has nightmares.

    Local Partners