GALLERY: Sea of pink raises thousands for breast cancer

HERVEY BAY'S ANNUAL MOTHER'S DAY CLASSIC FUN RUN AND WALK: Team the Lees, Anna Lee, Grace Keygan, Ruth Borsboom and Suzanne Lee ready to go at Pier Park.

FOR Eliza Carige, the Fraser Coast is a region where the community's generosity shines through.

The organiser of the Hervey Bay Mother's Day Classic saidmore than $2500 had been raised from Sunday's event, taking the fundraising team more than halfway to their target of $4000 in less than a day.

Ms Carige said it was a "wonderful turnout” for the runners at the Pier Park.

"The community has really gotten behind us this time; there's extra sponsors, and lots more families involved,” Ms Carige said.

The event included a 2km walk, a 5km walk and a 5km run across the Esplanade, and participants decked out in dozens of shades of pink. Ms Cariage estimated hundreds participated in the fun run.

Funds raised will go to continued research into a cure for breast cancer by the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

With dozens of families decking themselves out in pink for the occasion, Ms Cariage said there was always a sentiment in the Hervey Bay community that helped them rally for a cause.

"All the strangers who rallied behind the group to show sufferers they're not alone, it shows everyone is coming together to show we can beat it,” she said.

"It's important that people who are going through cancer see that they are cared and thought about. It shows that unity.”

Ms Cariage estimated the contributions would bring the national foundation closer to their $30 million fundraising target, which they hoped to hit this year.