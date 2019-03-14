GALLERY: Shock leads to lost locks

LOVE AND SUPPORT: Maryborough's Di Paes with her hair coloured and about to have it shaved at yesterday's World's Greatest Shave event.

LOVE AND SUPPORT: Maryborough's Di Paes with her hair coloured and about to have it shaved at yesterday's World's Greatest Shave event. Alistair Brightman

DI PAES is no stranger to shock diagnoses after she was told she had epilepsy at age 40.

Now a close friend, who helped her through her dark times, is facing her own battle after a recent shock cancer diagnosis.

For Ms Paes this meant it was time to return the favour.

Together with Tracey Christoffel and James Mathieson at Maryborough's Parkside on Adelaide yesterday afternoon, Ms Paes shaved her head as part of the World's Greatest Shave, raising money for the Leukaemia Foundation.

"I want to give my friend moral support, we can be bald together,” she said.

"I've had two people in my family who have passed away from cancer and a great-nephew who made it through.

"I'm raising money because it's time to find a cure to beat this terrible disease for all my friends and family.”

Earlier that morning at Hervey Bay State High School, nine students also took the pledge to shave and cut their locks in front of a hall full of friends and family.

One of the youngest shavers, Year 7 student Ebony Horne raised more than $600.

"I'm shaving because my mum's aunt had cancer,” she said. "Blood cancer is important to raise funds for but also awareness. I want to do my bit, at the end of the day it is just hair and it will grow back.”

Although the final tally from hair colouring and entry on the day is yet to be confirmed, together the students raised about $2000 from their online fundraising.

