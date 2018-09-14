GALLERY: Smart business is Community Cubed

Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre president Kirsti Kee listens to Steve Baxter at the opening of Community Cubed yesterday.

Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre president Kirsti Kee listens to Steve Baxter at the opening of Community Cubed yesterday. Alistair Brightman

DOZENS of businesses, organisations and entrepreneurs now have a store front to call their own in the form of The Wandering Tea Pot, home of the social enterprise Community Cubed.

Located at the corner of the Hervey Bay Stockland shopping centre food court, the brain child of local entrepreneurs from Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre opened to the public yesterday.

So what exactly is Community Cube?

The cubes themselves are self contained shelves which are rented out to be used for promotion by groups and individuals to act as a life-sized noticeboard.

The concept is a community run shop dedicated to promoting local businesses, organisations and talent.

The Wandering Teapot's Melissa Dunlop said the initiative gave small business entrepreneurs the chance to put their products in a major shopping centre without costly overheads.

"We want to see everyone's business grow and prosper to the point they can take out shops in Stockland of their own," she said.

"This happened after we trialled a pop up shop in July."

"We could not have done this without the support of Stockland."

The concept has not only appealed to new businesses but also established businesses like Hervey Bay Florists.

Owner Dawn Manley said this was a way for her local business to expand into markets she couldn't reach before.

Other's like Wendy Krause now has the chance to take her three-year-old business, Paper n Clay, from her home and local markets to a high foot traffic shopping centre.

Anyone who is interested in renting a cube can apply through the store's website or the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre.