GALLERY: Stepping up for down syndrome

CEO of Down Syndrome QLD Darryl Steff, Abbie Laherty, 10, Josee Kelly, 5, Charlie Doyle, 6, and event organiser Joelle Kelly. Cody Fox

PEOPLE of all ages and abilities united at the weekend to celebrate the Fraser Coast community's diversity.

A local fundraiser was organised as part of Down Syndrome Awareness Month, featuring activities for all to enjoy.

Down Syndrome Queensland Chief Executive Officer Darryl Steff said the awareness walk was a highlight of the event for him.

The walk involved attendees walking together from the All Abilities Playground in Pialba to Scarness.

"The day had a few purposes, including raising funds and raising awareness,” Mr Steff said.

"It is really important to highlight what people with Down Syndrome can achieve.”

More than 60 people attended the event, which was on from 10am to 2pm on Sunday.

The event also had a sausage sizzle, a petting zoo, a painted rock hunt, a jumping castle, rock climbing and face painting.

Money raised will stay in the region to provide services to local residents.

In Australia, about 270 babies are born each year with Down Syndrome.

Mr Steff said Down Syndrome Queensland was establishing a network of volunteer representatives in the region to meet with new families and provide support to those who need it.

For more information go online to downsyndrome-qld.org.au.