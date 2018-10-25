Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CEO of Down Syndrome QLD Darryl Steff, Abbie Laherty, 10, Josee Kelly, 5, Charlie Doyle, 6, and event organiser Joelle Kelly.
CEO of Down Syndrome QLD Darryl Steff, Abbie Laherty, 10, Josee Kelly, 5, Charlie Doyle, 6, and event organiser Joelle Kelly. Cody Fox
News

GALLERY: Stepping up for down syndrome

Jessica Lamb
by
25th Oct 2018 12:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PEOPLE of all ages and abilities united at the weekend to celebrate the Fraser Coast community's diversity.

A local fundraiser was organised as part of Down Syndrome Awareness Month, featuring activities for all to enjoy.

Down Syndrome Queensland Chief Executive Officer Darryl Steff said the awareness walk was a highlight of the event for him.

The walk involved attendees walking together from the All Abilities Playground in Pialba to Scarness.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"The day had a few purposes, including raising funds and raising awareness,” Mr Steff said.

"It is really important to highlight what people with Down Syndrome can achieve.”

More than 60 people attended the event, which was on from 10am to 2pm on Sunday.

The event also had a sausage sizzle, a petting zoo, a painted rock hunt, a jumping castle, rock climbing and face painting.

Money raised will stay in the region to provide services to local residents.

In Australia, about 270 babies are born each year with Down Syndrome.

Mr Steff said Down Syndrome Queensland was establishing a network of volunteer representatives in the region to meet with new families and provide support to those who need it.

For more information go online to downsyndrome-qld.org.au.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Get set for Speedway season

    Get set for Speedway season

    News The roar of revving engines so loud you can feel the vibrations in your bones

    • 25th Oct 2018 12:37 AM
    GALLERY: Celebrating 50 years of great service

    premium_icon GALLERY: Celebrating 50 years of great service

    News Were you snapped at the Meals on Wheels birthday party on Saturday?

    • 25th Oct 2018 12:33 AM
    GALLERY: Reunion Blast from Bay's past

    premium_icon GALLERY: Reunion Blast from Bay's past

    News Were you snapped at Hervey Bay Hotel on Saturday?

    • 25th Oct 2018 12:04 AM
    What it was like to drive Prince Harry on Fraser Island

    premium_icon What it was like to drive Prince Harry on Fraser Island

    News A Fraser Island tour guide drove the royal around.

    • 25th Oct 2018 12:01 AM

    Local Partners