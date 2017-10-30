GALLERY: Superboats roar into Hervey Bay

CHOPPY conditions on the water meant the Offshore Superboats couldn't reach their top speeds.

But it wasn't an issue for event organiser Paul Gibbs, who said people were delighted to see the boats whizz past at more than 180km/h at Saturday's Offshore Superboats Championships.

The final round of the five round event was held in Hervey Bay, with thousands flocking to the shores of the Whale City's beaches to watch the competitors race around a 6.5km track on the water.

222 Offshore Racing took the top spot, followed by Mega Fuels Racing.

Mr Gibbs said the Maritimo Offshore Racing team, who had been fairly dominant through the year, ran into some issues with races one and two on the day.

"The chop on the water made a few boats bounce around a bit, but they were still racing around like mad things," Mr Gibbs said.

"There are some crews who came from as far as Melbourne and Mackay to contest the titles.

"Every two-and-a-half minutes the boats end up lapping and going around quickly."

Photos View Photo Gallery

The event, now in its sixth year in Hervey Bay, remains popular with boating enthusiasts.

"In previous years, the Bay was almost completely booked out," Mr Gibbs said.

"But post-event, clips from cameras that are on the boats and from the helicopter in the air are put together to make an hour's show.

"It's virtually an advertorial for Hervey Bay, it draws more people to town."

Mr Gibbs said the potential to bring in more competitors from across the nation would result in more attention for the event, bringing a greater economic boost to the town.