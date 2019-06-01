GALLERY: Support services showcase at Disability Expo

FROM wheeling sporting groups to support networks under the NDIS, there was something for everyone at the Regional Disability Expo.

Dozens of people lined the halls of the Hervey Bay PCYC yesterday to hear from the latest providers and support groups on the Fraser Coast.

Event convenor Sharon Fulwood said there was good feedback from attendees and exhibitors alike.

"Many of the people here don't even know about some of the services on offer,” Ms Fulwood said.

"The services and technology change so quickly that you don't know where to start looking.

"So this event acts like a one-stop shop for people with a disability, their carers, family and everyone looking to help.”

Attendee Dianne Thomson said it was a good opportunity to see what support organisations like Community Solutions.

"It's warranted to host events like this, given the older population we have here,” Ms Thomson said.

Carer Ken Sengstock said the event had a comprehensive cover of all the services available to people with a disability young and old.

He said he would like to see more emphasis on disability care, especially with recreational tables, in Maryborough.