GALLERY: Teddy Bear's picnic success
CONDY Park Kindergarten's annual Teddy Bear's Picnic fund-raiser was a great success on the weekend.
An estimated 3,000 people turned up to the event which director Kathryn Forgan-Flynn dubbed an important community link.
"It has been going for more than 20 years and is a well-loved community event,” she said.
"We see so many past families and students who come along and chat to their old teachers.”
The event held a balance between free and costing activities.
Special guest faces included Rex the dinosaur, the Hulk and Harvey the whale.