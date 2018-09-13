GALLERY: Teddy Bear's picnic success

TEDDY BEAR'S PICNIC: Six-year-old Ellie Campbell-Daly and her beautiful teddy enjoyed the picnic.

CONDY Park Kindergarten's annual Teddy Bear's Picnic fund-raiser was a great success on the weekend.

An estimated 3,000 people turned up to the event which director Kathryn Forgan-Flynn dubbed an important community link.

"It has been going for more than 20 years and is a well-loved community event,” she said.

"We see so many past families and students who come along and chat to their old teachers.”

The event held a balance between free and costing activities.

Special guest faces included Rex the dinosaur, the Hulk and Harvey the whale.