The faces of the 2018 Show

Chooks face Michael

Fraser Coast Show 2018 - Michael English,14, from Nanango judging the poultry and water fowl with David Simons from Caboolture. Alistair Brightman

WHILE most 14-year-olds are playing video games or hanging out with friends, Michael English travels around Australia judging chickens.

His latest assignment, judging poultry at the Fraser Coast Show.

The Nanango teen observed the type, condition, feathers and preparation of dozens of chooks at the Show.

"I started breeding (chickens) six years ago and then I got one and put it in a show," he said. "They then asked me to judge and ever since I've gone to different competitions including the Ekka."

When he's not travelling around shows, Michael attends school and cares for his 300 chickens at home.

Once he has turned 18, Michael is expected to travel overseas to partake in poultry judging.

Blossoming with Joy

Fraser Coast Show 2018 - Joy Duke (Pres. Maryborough Horticultural Society) with her champion exhibit in the open floral art section. Alistair Brightman

IT WAS 11 years ago when Joy Duke realised her love for gardening. Now, her passion earns her prizes.

"Gardening is so relaxing and I think there is no bigger thrill than planting a seed and watching it grow," she said.

"It's amazing to see mother nature at its absolute best."

Mrs Duke won Champion Floral Art, Champion of Champions for her Tacca pot plant and Reserve Champion for her Anthurium in the horticulture section of the Fraser Coast Show on Thursday.

As the president of the Horticultural Society and coordinator of the Maryborough Open Gardens, Mrs Duke said she was overwhelmed by the popularity of the Maryborough Show.

"I'm so thrilled the community has rallied behind us and we've had so many entries," she said.

"The support has been absolutely amazing and I hope we have the same support next year."

Wheels keep turning

Fraser Coast Show 2018 - Adrian Kahler from Island Plantation with his 1950's Farmall Super AM tractor. Alistair Brightman

ADRIAN Kahler owns more than 20 tractors at his Maryborough property but there's one in particular which he holds dear to his heart.

Mr Kahler's Farmall A tractor is the same as his father's first tractor and it performs just like new.

Having grown up on a cane farm at Island Plantation, it was his upbringing which spurred Mr Kahler's love of tractors.

"I've been collecting (tractors) since 2003," he said.

"I worked on a cane farm part time for about eight years but now it's more of a hobby.

"It's great being able to work with them and it makes it all worth while when people ask you questions."

Mr Kahler has a number of antique tractors on display at the Fraser Coast Show and you can view them on Friday.

The show-bag pavilion will go on

Fraser Coast Show 2018 - Belinda McPherson from Ballarat has been working the showbag stalls for 38 years. Alistair Brightman

WHEN Belinda McPherson found out the show-bag pavilion would be relocated for the first time in nearly 40 years, she wasn't impressed.

However, it didn't take long for the stall owner to realise visitors would always find one of the most popular features of the annual Maryborough Show.

"We were a bit unhappy because it was late notice and at the beginning, this location wasn't even on the map," she said.

"(In the previous location) it was beautiful but we had very limited space.

"In this new area we have a lot more space."

Visiting from Ballarat, New South Wales, Ms McPherson said she loved to visit Maryborough to escape the dreary weather down south.

"We do love coming to the Fraser Coast and we try and visit Fraser Island while we're here," she said.

"It also makes it worthwhile when you see the looks on people's faces when they come here, play games and win prizes.

"It's always a joy."

Hannah whips a storm at Show

Fraser Coast Show 2018 - Hannah Coombe from Maryborough High School with the cake she received the Presidents Encouragement Award for. Alistair Brightman

IF HANNAH Coombe could do just one thing for the rest of her life, it would be putting ingredients together and creating irresistible dishes.

"I spend a lot of time watching Youtube videos of making cakes and I love looking at how they're designed and how they're made," she said.

"I love cooking full course meals, desserts, pretty much anything and everything."

The 15-year-old Maryborough State High School student decided to take her cooking to the next level this year by entering one of her cakes into the Fraser Coast Agricultural Show.

After hours in the kitchen, Hannah presented her mirror glaze cake to the judges and ended up receiving the Presidents Encouragement Award.

"It's the first time I've entered my cooking into a competition so it's amazing I won a prize," she said.

"My teacher Mrs Healy has really inspired me at school with my cooking and it's really made me want to pursue a career in hospitality once I leave school."

Born to horse around

Fraser Coast Show 2018 - Melissa Harm from Hervey Bay with her horse Roseraie Apollo. Alistair Brightman

HORSES have been a part of Melissa Harm's life since she was two.

She fondly remembers being a little girl riding on the back of a fluffy pony.

"My mum has shown horses all her life and she was an A-grade show jumper," Melissa said.

"I've always loved horses myself and loved presenting them in a nice way and putting them in shows."

Melissa entered her first show when she was just four-years-old with a Shetland pony and since then she has lost count of her entries.

The 18-year-old competed at the Fraser Coast Show on Thursday with her Hunter pony Roseraie Apollo.

Together, the pair have won countless competitions.

"He's a very cheeky boy and he's definitely popular with the ladies," she said.