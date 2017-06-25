GALLERY: Thousands flock to Bay Living Expo

ROTARY LIVING EXPO: Ali Sanerivi from Melbourne with his metal wall art at Rotary's annual Living Expo on the Seafront Oval on the weekend.

KEEPING community organisations afloat is one of the best lifestyle choices the Hervey Bay Rotary group has made in its history.

The funds raised from the group's Living Expo, estimated to be in the thousands, will go straight into the pockets of local community groups and projects.

The weekend's expo saw about 6000 people pass through the Seafront Oval gates to check out the range of lifestyle wares on display.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Rotary Living Expo chair Ivan Mapp said this year's event helped give back to local businesses in need, as travellers came from as far as Kingaroy and the Gold Coast for the event.

"There's a big bonus for local businesses to host these people coming in from out of town, especially the caravan manufacturers,” Mr Mapp said.

"100% of the money raised will go back into local projects.”