25°
News

GALLERY: Thousands flock to Bay Living Expo

Blake Antrobus | 25th Jun 2017 5:00 PM
ROTARY LIVING EXPO: Ali Sanerivi from Melbourne with his metal wall art at Rotary's annual Living Expo on the Seafront Oval on the weekend.
ROTARY LIVING EXPO: Ali Sanerivi from Melbourne with his metal wall art at Rotary's annual Living Expo on the Seafront Oval on the weekend. Alistair Brightman

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

KEEPING community organisations afloat is one of the best lifestyle choices the Hervey Bay Rotary group has made in its history.

The funds raised from the group's Living Expo, estimated to be in the thousands, will go straight into the pockets of local community groups and projects.

The weekend's expo saw about 6000 people pass through the Seafront Oval gates to check out the range of lifestyle wares on display.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Rotary Living Expo chair Ivan Mapp said this year's event helped give back to local businesses in need, as travellers came from as far as Kingaroy and the Gold Coast for the event.

"There's a big bonus for local businesses to host these people coming in from out of town, especially the caravan manufacturers,” Mr Mapp said.

"100% of the money raised will go back into local projects.”

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fcbusiness fccommunity hervey bay rotary rotary living expo 2017

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway whether you plan to stay for a day, a week or even a month.

A whisky-lover's blueprint to Brisbane's best bars

Check out The Gresham for some old-school fine drops.

SCOTCH, Whiskey and Whisky; it all gets a bit confusing.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Debbie's back to sing the golden oldies

Debbie's back to sing the golden oldies

IF you missed the first show then catch Debbie Robertson again as she entertains you with all the golden hits of yesterday.

Man punched, hit by car in brazen assault

Police car. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

A man and woman will face court after an assault on Saturday arvo.

Teen 'lying on road' struck by car

Reviewed safety procedures rolled out to paramedics in the wake of a series of attacks have been so far well-received, according to their union.

He was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The shocking places human bodies have been found in Australia

A six foot deep gravesite found at 203 Waterloo Corner Road, Salisbury North where two of eight bodies were found.Source:News Limited

Sometimes it’s to conceal their crimes...

Local Partners

UPDATE: Bike accident puts world record attempt on hold

UPDATE: While on his way to Hervey Bay, cyclist Ben Woods was sadly hit by a car at Caboolture.

Group continues rallies against cashless card introduction

NO CARD: Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders addresses a previous gathering of people who attended a meeting to discuss the potential introduction of the cashless welfare card.

Group holds another rally against cashless card

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Country music stars coming to Ipswich

Ipswich will get it's country on when The Country Superstars Tribute Show hits town on Friday, June 30 at Brothers Leagues Club.

A UNIQUE tribute show will bring a bit of country into the city.

Shoes make difference to kids in Zambia

MANY SHOES: Toowoomba Grammar School's Adrian Irwin and Fairholme College's Libby Stumer with shoes collected for children in Zambia.

Students are making a difference, creating a new project

King Judah through to The Voice grand final

NOT even losing his speaking voice through illness could stop the Laidley singer from performing tonight.

The top 10 TV shows that need to end

Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright in a scene from season five of House of Cards.

It’s now time to cull some of our favourites

Prince Harry reveals he wanted to leave the royal family

Prince Harry was the center of attention during his trip to Sydney.

Prince Harry has revealed he “wanted out” as a Royal

Talk show host’s phone call takes heartbreaking turn

Rita wanted to stay on the line — so Byrne let her speak.

Anything can happen on live TV

Why streaming movies will cost more from July 1

Australians can expect to pay more for streaming services such as Netflix when the new taxes kick in.

The new taxes from July 1 won’t hurt the MPs’ big pay rise

What's on the small screen this week

Ryan Shelton in a scene from True Story with Hamish & Andy.

HAMISH and Andy hear another funny story and Cleverman returns.

Bonus Bill Busters Bingo card with today's paper!

Get an extra bingo car with today's paper.

Don't miss out on your bonus card.

Great Value Doesn&#39;t Last Long, Make An Offer!

4 Goodwin Avenue, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 1 Auction in...

Great Value Doesn't Last Long, Make An Offer! If an immaculate, perfectly located home close to the water with peace and tranquility is what you are looking for...

Extra spacious home with extras!

1 Sonder Street, Urangan 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

Beautiful home in a sought after location just meters to the beach * Extra wide home with extra room space in living and bedrooms 1 and 4 * Huge 7.5m x 7.5m...

Central Elevated Position

336 Boat Harbour Drive, Scarness 4655

House 3 1 2 Auction On-Site

3 bedrooms Large kitchen Open plan living Rear deck Phone for more details 10% deposit-30 Day settlement required

Prestige Property; Premium Address.

10 Gundesen Drive, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 1 Auction in...

Step inside this luxuries resort style home and be surprised. This is ambient relaxed living at its best, from the entry foyer to the expansive decks this home...

BRAND NEW HOME; BRING THE FAMILY

Lot 24 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $455,000

4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Open plan living/dining area Seperate media room Double lock up garage with internal access Tiled throughout, including the under roof...

HOTTEST PROPERTY ON THE MARKET, MAKE AN OFFER!

100 Tooth Street, Pialba 4655

House 3 1 2 Auction in...

This perfectly laid out and positioned Property is situated in the most sort after location in Hervey Bay, Pialba. This Property is only minutes away from Shopping...

Quiet Location Won&#39;t Last

24 Bay Breeze Close, Wondunna 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

4 Bedrooms Ensuite off main bedroom Build ins to all bedrooms Open plan living Under roof entertaining area 719m2 block (approx) Please call for more details

WALK TO THE BEACH AND SHOPS!

8/179 Torquay Road, Scarness 4655

Unit 3 2 1 Auction in...

Beautiful townhouse at the rear of the block away from the traffic. 3 bedrooms,main with en-suite Large main bathroom with extra toilet downstairs Modern kitchen...

LOOKING FOR ROOM TO MOVE?

54 Lord Street, Sunshine Acres 4655

House 3 2 5 Auction in...

Looking for acreage that's just minutes from town? STOP LOOKING YOU'VE FOUND IT! Amazing and quiet this 3 bedroom home has lots and lots of bonuses including a...

Are you seeking a low maintenance easy care home with side access?

18 Santa Maria Avenue, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

This RARE built property is the only one available in this area at the moment. FEATURES INCLUDE: BIG 3 bedrooms with built ins, a second large lounge room or...

Gateway to $3 billion, 4800 home new Coast city opens

The start of Peter Crosby Way at Sippy Downs, the northern access into the Harmony master-planned community at Palmview.

Palmview's $3b master-planned community of Harmony

Millionaire Nathan Birch to offload $55M in property

Nathan Birch wants to focus more on developing properties.

Sydney property investor has announced he is selling up

Fame factor boosts property prices in Byron

The stunning Clarke's Beach in Byron Bay.

House prices surge by an incredible 39.5% in star-studded area

Grass is greener for Warwick real estate

Warwick's rural charm and affordable property prices are enticing buyers from Brisbane.

Quality houses for half the price of Brisbane attracting interest

Builders relish Coast's growing construction rates

The Coast's average house price has risen from by more than $10,000 in the past three years to $507,100.

House numbers and values are rising on the Coast

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!