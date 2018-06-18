Menu
RODEO TIME: Kurstyn and Isla Osmond, left, with Kirsty Neilsen, Amity Mathieson, Aleisha and Ryan Lofts and Karlie Lofts from Maryborough at the Teebar Rodeo and Campdraft on Saturday. Alistair Brightman
GALLERY: Thousands flock to Teebar rodeo action

18th Jun 2018 12:00 AM
YOUNG or old, there was a place for everyone in all the riding action at Teebar's annual Rodeo.

About 2000 people attended the regional campdraft and rodeo show on Saturday, which has become the biggest event in the western shire of the Fraser Coast.

More than 160 competitors from all over the country tried their luck at the rodeo, while another 300 competed in the campdraft.

To see those numbers year on year brings a smile to Malcolm Beresford's face.

The president of the Teebar Show and Sports Association and one of the event organisers said the event was getting bigger every year.

"By Thursday we had a lot of people coming into the grounds to start pitching their tents, and even on Sunday people were still packing up," Mr Beresford said.

"It costs a lot of money to run, but with a huge crowd supporting us it's all worth it in the end."

Light rain on Wednesday made the grounds perfect for racing, washing away any dust on the rodeo grounds.

Mr Beresford said the committee was already planning next year's event to make it "bigger and better".

"We can see it growing stronger each year, and we want to encourage the younger generation to get involved and make it a reality," he said.

"After all, many hands make light work."

