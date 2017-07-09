GALLERY: Thousands flock to Tiaro for farming field day

IT'S grown to huge numbers over the last eight years, but Toni Hume knows it will always be the educational values that keep the Tiaro Field Day the way it is.

About 4000 people flocked through the gates of the Tiaro Recreational Grounds to check out the latest in smart farming and lifestyle guides offered by the biennial event.

Over 130 exhibitors held displays for the event, along with shows of line dancing, barrel racing and a cattle show.

Ms Hume, one of the committee members, said the day was developed as an educational tool to bring people into the rural Fraser Coast town.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"It's not only for businesses, but it's a way to get community groups some exposure as well," she said.

"The event has become huge over the last few years, but we still keep the educational values about farming as the core."

Ms Hume said the field day gave regional farmers a way to share their knowledge and information with the community.

And it was because of this that had led to it becoming "an established event" on the Fraser Coast.

"This has taken eight years to become this; and because it's every two years it takes so much organisation," she said.

"We expect the next one to be bigger and better than before."