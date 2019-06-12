GALLERY: Thousands of competitors grace Brolga Theatre stage

THOUSANDS of dancers are set to grace the Brolga Theatre stage as Maryborough Dance Eisteddfod continues.

The six-day event opened in style yesterday as soloists including Lani Plath (pictured) competed in front of star judge, former Australian Ballet Company dancer Josef Brown.

MDE dance convenor Danielle Michel said the solo category was the event's biggest class, with dancers averaging four performances each.

"The 11 to 12 years are definitely the biggest group," she said.

"They have always been the largest group with a lot of strong dancers."

Seeing the adjudicator smiling back at her while performing her jazz solo at the Maryborough Dance Eisteddfod made Sophia Davis feel special.

"I had fun and I loved seeing all the smiling faces in the audience," Sophia said.

At six-years-old, Sophia has been dancing for half her life but it was her first competition in Maryborough.

Eisteddfod judge and former Australian Ballet Company soloist, Josef Brown, is best known for playing Johnny Castle in the stage production of Dirty Dancing.

Competition continues today with school groups, own choreography solo, jazz, hip hop and cabaret solos hitting the stage.

The eisteddfod will be held at the Brolga Theatre, 5 Walker St, Maryborough until Sunday.

Tickets can be purchased at the box office, over the phone on 41226060 or at ourfrasercoast.com.au.