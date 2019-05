By the C 2019 - Audience members from the mosh pit dancing to Mental as Anything.

By the C 2019 - Audience members from the mosh pit dancing to Mental as Anything. Cody Fox

THOUSANDS of people have enjoyed the first set of the By the C music festival.

Mental as Anything stepped in for an extended set after Boom Crash Opera pulled out due to illness.

They brought energy, stage presence and eccentricity to start the festival off with a bang.

Killing Heidi is now rocking out.