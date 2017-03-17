GALLERY: Thriving life at the Simpson Reef 18 months on

Hervey Bay diver Michael Rudder snapped photos of the bursting marine life at Simpson Artificial Reef, which was dropped at the Outer Banks almost 18 months.

JUST 18 months ago, the artificial reef off Fraser Island was nothing but a barren wasteland. Today, it's become a thriving paradise for marine life and a haven for soft coral.

Hervey Bay diver Michael Rudder photographed some of the activity down around Simpson Artificial Reef, located in the waters of the Outer Banks, showing the extent of fish, coral and other marine life that have accumulated at the site.

Mr Rudder said it was great to see the site thriving since it was established by the Queensland Marine Parks.

"The dive site is awesome; it's great to see how they've developed over the last 18 months,” he said.

"We've got a few basic reefs, but nothing like what you see over in the Great Barrier Reef or Sunshine Coast. But this does work quite well.

"There's a period of time where you let the growth happen...(then) an ecosystem builds around the coral that grows on there.”

Mr Rudder said he'd like to see more programs rolled out across the Fraser Coast, especially in light of the HMAS Tobruk being scuttled in the waters off Hervey Bay and Bundaberg.

"Marine Parks have got to find the right place to put them, but it's certainly a great benefit to the fisherman there,” he said.