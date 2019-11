Cody Fox Full Profile Login to follow

TO THE tunes of the Maryborough Excelsior City Band, residents donned their best steam punk outfits for the 'Time Travellers' Picnic' at Queens Park in Maryborough on Sunday.

There was something for all ages with the Mary Ann train a hit for the youngsters and good food and company for the adults.

The event comes after Maryborough's first successful Steam Punk festival, Steamfesta, in June this year.