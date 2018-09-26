GALLERY: Toogoom Family Fishing Competition results

Dyshart Morgan from Toogoom and Alex Butler from Craignish hoping to catch a fish or two.

Dyshart Morgan from Toogoom and Alex Butler from Craignish hoping to catch a fish or two. Alistair Brightman

MORE than 140 live fish were caught and released at the Toogoom Family Fishing Competition on the weekend.

About 300 people attended the annual event which ran from Friday until Sunday.

Toogoom Fishing Club president Andy Mizon thanked all the event's sponsors for making the three-day classic possible.

"I'd also like to thank all the people that entered and fished and we all hope to see them back next year.

"To have 143 live fish released into Beelbi Creek out of the 235 that were caught was fantastic.

"Thank you also to all the members that help make Toogoom fishing comp a great family weekend,” he said.

Kevin Lee from Pacific Haven found himself the ecstatic new owner of a new boat after he won this year's Super Draw.

The 3.5 Nomad boat, trailer and 9.9 four stroke motor was sponsored by Buccaneers, Hervey Bay.

"It's just terrific,” he said with a wide smile.

"I won some beer and an esky last year and I donated the esky back and now I've won the boat.”

The main raffle prize of a Trailers Now trailer filled with handyman and electrical goods, valued at $3,000, was won by Sandra Burton who collected it for her son Matthew.

The kayak prizes went to Lucas Kapernak and Zoe Whiteside.

In the junior division Cassie Nolan had a great competition taking out the heaviest live gar weighing 0.112kg, heaviest dead gar at 0.030kg, closest to the secret weight (.085kg) her catch coming in at 0.112kg and runner up for the heaviest live brim at 0.672kg.

Steve Binney cleaned up in the senior's results pulling in the heaviest live whiting and runner up at 0.609kg and 0.394kg respectively.

He also collected the runner up accolade for the heaviest dead whiting at 0.457kg and runner up for the heaviest live grunter at 0.823kg.

Junior results:

Heaviest Live Whiting: Maddisen Bulmer 0.359

Runner Up: Emily Beddows 0.288

Heaviest Dead Whiting: Ethan Green 0.315

Runner Up: Dylan Kash 0.286

Secret Weight (.196): Lauchlan Hunt / Taj McKay 0.187

Heaviest Live Bream: Taj McKay 0.743

Runner Up: Cassie Nolan 0.672

Heaviest Dead Bream: Tristan Luckerbauar 0.571

Runner Up: Dylan Kash 0.467

Secret Weight (.393): Noah Keller 0.395

Heaviest Live Gar: Cassie Nolan 0.112

Heaviest Dead Gar: Cassie Nolan 0.030

Secret Weight (.085): Cassie Nolan 0.112

Senior results: