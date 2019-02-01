GALLERY: Toogoom shares Aussie spirit with travellers

AUSTRALIA DAY WELCOME: Swiss tourists Sabrina Hersperger, Jasmin Arnold, Chantal Mathys and Katya Ackermann experiencing their first Australia Day at Toogoom and District Community Association's free Australia Day lunch on Saturday.

AUSTRALIA DAY WELCOME: Swiss tourists Sabrina Hersperger, Jasmin Arnold, Chantal Mathys and Katya Ackermann experiencing their first Australia Day at Toogoom and District Community Association's free Australia Day lunch on Saturday. Jessica Lamb

SWISS tourists, treated to their first Australia Day celebration this week, were overwhelmed by the "sense of community” in Toogoom.

On a seven-week journey around Australia, the four foreign university students went online to see where they could experience an authentic Australia Day on Saturday.

Happening upon the flag raising ceremony at the Toogoom Hall Katya Ackermann, said she wasn't expecting what she found.

"I've heard it's a great big party but what I didn't expect was the real sense of community,” she said.

"We didn't know about the free lunch being put on and everyone made sure we stayed and ate and were looked after.

"We came to Australia because it was a dream destination and we are so glad we stopped by Hervey Bay.”

The travellers were among almost 100 people who went to the Toogoom and District Community Association's free Australia Day lunch which was in part funded by the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

Maryborough District Antique Car Club members took a weekend drive to join in on Australia Day celebrations at Toogoom.