GALLERY: Top 10 houses sold in the Fraser Coast last week

A TWO-hectare property in Bidwill which didn't quite reach its asking price became the highest reported sale for the region last week after it changed hands for $535,000.

The four-bedroom, two-bathroom home at 392 Bidwill Rd has a 10x7m powered garage, dam with gazebo and rainwater tanks.

The house spent 227 days on the market and was listed for $540,000.

It was last sold in January 2013 for $489,000 and the land was valued in June 2018 for $107,000.

