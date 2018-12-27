GALLERY: Torquay traditions where friends unite

OLD MATES: Red Caley, Guv Schulz, Sam Caley, Blair Knight and Russell Jenkins at the Torquay Hotel on Boxing Day.

Cody Fox

FOR the last 30 years you didn't need to call Russell Jenkins to know where he would be on Boxing Day.

Without fail the local has been found sharing a drink and catching up with mates in the Torquay Hotel.

The men, who to this day share his table, have gone through most of life side by side.

Although they might not all live in Hervey Bay now, the men started school at Torquay State School and graduated together from Hervey Bay State High School.

The friends out-date the official Boxing Day Torquay Hotel reunion which has been operating for the last 17 years.

The annual tradition draws region ex-pats who venture home for Christmas and congregate at the same location to catch up with old pals.

Manager Darren Carter said this year was the first Hawaiian themed event with staff and customers donning their brightest shirts.

"We normally get a few hundred attend, it has become an iconic event," he said.

"The people who started it even have their kids joining them and continuing the tradition."

Patron Blair Knight said last year he had brought along his 92-year-old father and son for a three generation celebration.

"I still remember when there was an old juke box in the corner and you had to yell at the person near it to turn it up and down," he said.