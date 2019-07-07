GALLERY: Trent Walters Memorial 'burn out' meeting

Brody Walters paying tribute to his brother Trent by doing a burnout in Trent's Ute.

Brody Walters paying tribute to his brother Trent by doing a burnout in Trent's Ute. Brendan Bowers

BURNOUTS: Under rainy conditions the Trent Walters Memorial Burnout meeting went ahead in Maryborough on Saturday.

Trent Walters a Maryborough local was beloved within the burnout community.

He passed away in February.

As a tribute his family and friends organised a burnout meeting at the Maryborough Speedway.

People young and old cheered as competitors smoked it up and blew tyres in a fitting tribute.

Trent's brother Brody had the honour of doing the first burnout in Trent's ute.

Brody completed building the engine and finishing the ute that his brother Trent had started before his passing.

Money raised from the event will be donated to the Maryborough Ambulance Committee.