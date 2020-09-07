GALLERY: Trivia night raises thousands for Coast families

Kylie Roberts, Sonya Milopoulos, Tanya Armstrong and Kathryn Tomekovic at the Dunga Derby NRL trivia night.

THOUSANDS of dollars has been raised for families hit by health struggles or tragedy across the Fraser Coast.

The money was raies on Friday night at the Dunga Derby NRL trivia event.

It was an emotional night.

Families who had been helped by Rally for a Cause spoke of how grateful they were, in videos that were played as the night started.

Michael and Amanda Christensen shared the story of their son, Cooper, who was the inspiration behind starting Rally for a Cause and the annual Dunga Derby.

Michael became emotional as he spoke of his son, who died in 2015 at just six.

Despite his young age, Cooper left a lasting legacy, evidenced by other families who had been supported through their own tragedies and health struggles.

Tribute was also paid to Dale Hopgood, a much-loved player for the Hervey Bay Seagulls.

He died of a heart attack aged 39 after playing a match for the team in March, 2007.

The 39-year-old father of four was found dead in his car an hour after helping his team win the Bundaberg Rugby League competition Supa 11 clash with Bundaberg Brothers 36-26 at Bundaberg's Salter Oval.

His son J'maine Hopgood sent a video from Sydney, where he is contracted with NRL competition leaders the Penrith Panthers.

His message was simple - even through tragedy and adversity, good things can come.

The 20-year-old told the Chronicle earlier this year the memory of his dad inspired him and he was sure his dad would be proud of him.

Dale's brother-in-law Mark Williams spoke of Dale's love for the Seagulls and how much he adored his four children and wife Anita.

The event was held at the Beach House Hotel in Hervey Bay, with raffles, an auction of NRL jerseys and questions that tested even the most devoted NRL fans.

Jerseys from the Penrith Panthers and the Canberra Raiders attracted big bids during the auction, going for $1600.

It was a jersey from 2015, the year the Cowboys won the NRL grand final, signed by Johnathan Thurston, that attracted the biggest money, being auctioned off for more than $4000.

On September 13, Team Childers will host a Dunga Derby Day Cruise.

The event will start in Hervey Bay, with the teams driving to Childers and then onto the Biggenden Hotel for lunch.

To find out more, call 0438 106 073.