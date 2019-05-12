Menu
By the C - Inside the moshpit of Mark Seymour.
Cody Fox

News

HUGE GALLERY: 100+ photos from By The C

Cody Fox
Carlie Walker
by and
12th May 2019 7:00 PM | Updated: 7:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MORE than 5000 people streamed through the gates at Fraser Coast Park to take in the sights and sounds of By the C on Saturday.

The mosh pit was in full flight as Killing Heidi, Mark Seymour and Jimmy Barnes, to name a few, rocked out in Hervey Bay.

From the young to the old, the community came together to enjoy the event and it also attracted visitors from across Australia.

The day was a great success, with tourism boss Martin Simon already planning ahead for next year.

The crowd beat the figure for the previous year with 5300 through the gates, almost a 1000 more than the crowd that saw John Farnham last year.

The day began with a top performance from Mental As Anything.

Kerrie Dalton, who saw the band 30 years ago at Maryborough Showgrounds, was in the crowd and said they sounded as good as ever.

Kate and Kerry Dalton travelled from Bundaberg to attend By the C on Saturday.
Kate and Kerry Dalton travelled from Bundaberg to attend By the C on Saturday. Carlie Walker

The event has been well and truly embraced by the region, with people staying to watch beloved rocker Jimmy Barnes give his all, despite the falling temperatures on the night.

It was the coldest night in Hervey Bay so far this year, but it didn't put off the crowd - especially those staying warm in the mosh pit.

Killing Heidi's Ella Cooper was incredible, delivering a high octane performance and a powerful reminder of the 90s.

Then Mark Seymour blew away the crowd, opening with his much-loved hit, Holy Grail.

Baby Animals were also in fine form, getting the mosh pit rocking.

The police were pleased with the behaviour of the crowd, with only one public nuisance issued after the event.

The only thing left to do now is get ready for next year and speculate on what the line up might be at next year's By the C.

