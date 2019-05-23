GALLERY: Under 8s think day is great

Alistair Brightman Full Profile Login to follow

THOUSANDS flocked to Hervey Bay Under 8s Kids Day Out hosted at Fraser Coast Anglican College junior school oval yesterday.

FCAC kindergarten director Kylie Carr said the day was a great success and everyone walked away with a smile on their dial.

"The day was all about celebrating diversity, culture and language in the community," she said.

"This event shows we care about our young kids in the region, it is something for them to do, is all about inclusion and provides support for parents as well."

The Coast's little ones enjoyed stalls and activities including making pasta necklaces, puppet making and face painting, not to mention live reading and music performances on the stage.