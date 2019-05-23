GALLERY: Under 8s think day is great

Menu
SMILES ALL ROUND: Four-year-olds Lola Arnold, Gabriella Price and Dex Cooke from FCAC Koala Kindy pictured in the Bunnings stand during Hervey Bay Under 8s Kids Day Out hosted at Fraser Coast Anglican College.

Amelia Pollard in the 9 yrs girls high jump.

Mother's Day Craft Fair at Hervey Bay RSL - Karen Summerson with her machine embroidered towel and a unicorn she purchased from a fellow stall holder.

Jason Smith, David Jenvey, Brendan Smith, Carlton Fearnside, Chelsea Rose, Livia Carl and Taryn Amos from Canberra at CMC Rocks on Sunday.

10. $385,000 20 La Borde Ct, Urraween

Property destroyed at Chauvel Road, Tabulam.

Five occupants of a vehicle that rolled on the Bruce Highway were hospitalised on Saturday morning.

CRASH: An aircraft with a single occupant has crashed in remote bushland south of Mundubbera. The pilot was taken to hospital.

AFL Wide Bay Lightning Carnival - Bombers v Hinterland Blues. Taylah King (Bombers) puts in a clearing kick.

Division One Mens Hockey Grand Final - Wallaroos (Blue) v Granville (Yellow) - Jordan Pedersen celebrating the final goal of the grand final.

The first images from the Deepwater disaster zone have appeared.

FACES OF THE FIRES: Our unsung heroes battling the fires across the Qld state.

Fire crews have shared these images as they continue to fight the Deepwater blaze by land and air.

A-Cat World Championships - Mischa Heemskerk from the Netherlands.

23rd May 2019 12:27 AM

THOUSANDS flocked to Hervey Bay Under 8s Kids Day Out hosted at Fraser Coast Anglican College junior school oval yesterday.

FCAC kindergarten director Kylie Carr said the day was a great success and everyone walked away with a smile on their dial.

"The day was all about celebrating diversity, culture and language in the community," she said.

 

"This event shows we care about our young kids in the region, it is something for them to do, is all about inclusion and provides support for parents as well."

The Coast's little ones enjoyed stalls and activities including making pasta necklaces, puppet making and face painting, not to mention live reading and music performances on the stage.

Fraser Coast Chronicle