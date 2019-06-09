Menu
GOOD CAUSE: Katastrophy Wives team Caye Cullen, Kerry Spencer, Karlie Holloway and Joy Beacham.
News

GALLERY: Unicorns, rainbows, butterflies galore at High Tea

Cody Fox
Blake Antrobus
by and
9th Jun 2019 5:00 PM
LIFE'S not all rainbows, butterflies and unicorns - except at the Katastrophy Wives' High Tea.

The Waterfront Restaurant was sold out as 140 people, decked in their best rainbow, butterfly and unicorn-themed costumes, enjoyed a High Tea in style in the balmy Hervey Bay afternoon on Sunday.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Organiser and Katastrophy Wives Dunga Derby team member Kerry Spencer said the event was raising funds for the team's entry in this year's derby and the money raised would help make a difference in the lives of people in need.

