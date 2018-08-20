Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Veterans young and old laid wreaths for those who had passed.
Veterans young and old laid wreaths for those who had passed. Alistair Brightman
News

GALLERY: Veterans pay tribute to Vietnam sacrifices

Blake Antrobus
by
20th Aug 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LAYING a wreath down for his comrades at the Vietnam Veterans Day, Tony Howell still remembers the smell of gunpowder and explosives that fateful night in February 7, 1968.

Then a Lieutenant Colonel serving in the Royal New Zealand Infantry Regiment during the Vietnam War, his company came under attack by an enemy force estimated to be in the thousands.

During the dawn raid, the Australian and New Zealand forces were pelted with shrapnel from the rockets and bullets fired by the Viet Cong.

"The air was thick with bullets and shrapnel,” Mr Howell told the Chronicle.

"Anything above us hit the trees, the rockets kept on exploding, the idea was to try and inflict casualties on us.

"The first wave of the attack was beaten off, then they tried to flank us - at one stage we were being attacked on three sides.”

Mr Howell described it as one of the most intense fights by a New Zealand company at the time.

On Saturday, he commemorated veterans past and present for their service during the war at the remembrance day in Hervey Bay.

"10 of us flew over from New Zealand, so it's still important that we get together and remember what happened during that war,” Mr Howell said.

fchistory fraser coast new zealand vietnam veteran vietnam war
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Paddlers take to the water for Hervey Bay's whales

    premium_icon Paddlers take to the water for Hervey Bay's whales

    News Hundreds gathered on land and sea at Torquay to pay tribute to the giants of the ocean who have made an enormous impact on the region's economy

    GALLERY: Esplanade lights up for 2018 Whale Parade

    premium_icon GALLERY: Esplanade lights up for 2018 Whale Parade

    News Hervey Bay's tourist strip was alight with the sounds of the ocean

    Cashless card protesters vow to ramp up campaign

    premium_icon Cashless card protesters vow to ramp up campaign

    News The group held a protest on Sunday along Boat Harbour Dr

    How judges' decision can affect Atzori's future bouts

    premium_icon How judges' decision can affect Atzori's future bouts

    Sport Greg Atzori, while heartbroken, doesn't blame judges.

    Local Partners