GALLERY: Vintage M'boro event a rockin' good time

MARYBOROUGH'S historic buildings created the perfect backdrop for classic cars and glamour girls from a bygone era on Saturday.

Even though the Rockin' Maryborough Vintage Festival is a one-day event, coordinator Brodie Millar has been planning since February to bring the streets to life with loud music, vintage stalls and pin-up girls and a day finished off with an evening ball.

Starting off with a committee of seven, 18 extra helpers jumped on board for the day including community members, Maryborough state high school hospitality students, University of the Sunshine Coast business students and Fraser Coast Tourism and Events volunteers.

Ms Millar, a tourism and business student, said there was a great turnout.

"A huge thank you to our volunteers, this wouldn't be possible without them,” she said.

"Thank you to Fraser Coast Tourism and events for the use of equipment and their volunteer program; they have really helped develop the event to its full potential.

"Thanks to IGA and Brian and Jean's fresh fruit market stall for providing the volunteers with snacks and water and the Maryborough councillors' discretionary fund who covered lunch and volunteer T-shirts.”

Local volunteer Marc Davis and his 1932 Ford Coupe added to the 42 vintage cars that lined the streets outside Maryborough Town Hall.

In the pin-up competition, Miss Lipstick Bombshell - Brisbane's Vicky Shield, 66 - showed age was no barrier when she was named Miss Rockin' Maryborough.

Runner up went to Miss Velvet Crush and Miss Congeniality went to Miss Symphony Rose.

"I just love being around people and I love my pin-up sisters,” Miss Lipstick Bombshell said.

"I've been a rockabilly chick for years and I want to show people that it doesn't matter what age you are, you can do anything.”

Hervey Bay local Nerida Deans explained it was expressing her personality which first drew her to the pin-up culture.

"I've been dressing this way and doing my hair like this for the last 10 years,” she said.

"For me it was naturally evolving, I started playing with the hairstyles and makeup and then most of my normal clothes aren't quite as pin-up but they definitely have a '40s and '50s flavour.

"I think it's twofold; you know dressing that way you will draw attention to yourself but it also makes you feel confident and beautiful.

"If you think its something you want to do just give it a go for it you don't need to spend a lot of money- check out the op shops and garage sales and online.

"This is my first year in Hervey Bay, I think it is brilliant that there is something like this festival here.”